JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE has become an investor in the effort to bring a MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL franchise to NASHVILLE, according to THE TENNESSEAN. The group MUSIC CITY BASEBALL is spearheading the effort to develop a team called the NASHVILLE STARS. In addition to his financial investment, TIMBERLAKE has been added to the group’s Music Industry Advisors committee, which also includes Country stars KIX BROOKS, KANE BROWN, ERIC CHURCH, LUKE COMBS, LARRY GATLIN and several others, the newspaper reports.

TIMBERLAKE, who is also a minority owner of the NBA’s MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES, gave a statement to THE TENNESSEAN saying, ”I am thrilled to be involved in the movement to bring MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL to the great state of TENNESSEE. I believe in MUSIC CITY BASEBALL’s vision of linking baseball and music in a unique way to unite and entertain people, and I am excited to help generate awareness throughout the community as we share our vision for bringing MLB to MUSIC CITY.”

