Stapleton

Congratulations to MERCURY RECORDS NASHVILLE's CHRIS STAPLETON, who earned 18 new MEDIABASE adds for his single, "Starting Over," making it the most-added song in Country radio this week. The song now has a total of 102 MEDIABASE stations on board.

Kudos to UMG NASHVILLE EVP/Promotion ROYCE RISSER; MERCURY NASHVILLE VP/Promotion DAMON MOBERLY; UMG NASHVILLE VP/Promotion DAVID FRIEDMAN, VP/Promotion & Radio Marketing CHRIS SCHULER and National Dir./Radio Marketing DONNA HUGHES; MERCURY NASHVILLE Dir./MIDWEST Promotion NICK KAPER, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion SALLY GREEN, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion JILL BRUNETT, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion SUMMER HARLOW, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion JACK CHRISTOPHER, and Coord./Promotion JEANNIE SULLIVAN.

