WESTWOOD ONE has picked PLACEMENTS.IO to develop a custom operating management system to integrate with hosting platforms like MEGAPHONE for its WESTWOOD ONE PODCAST NETWORK.



“Podcasting is on fire, and we desperately need automated advertising technology to support this growth, much like those evolutions that have happened in the digital, video, and display worlds,” said WESTWOOD ONE Pres. and CUMULUS MEDIA EVP/Marketing SUZANNE GRIMES. “With PLACEMENTS.IO, we’re pioneering a uniquely powerful and flexible system that improves our ability to serve our advertisers seamlessly, at scale, across our podcast network.”



"As a product-led company, we’re eager to shape the future of podcast ad sales management because it's our responsibility to support and accelerate the growth of emerging monetization channels for our partners,” said PLACEMENTS.IO SVP/Strategy EVAN BOWEN, while SVP/Sales MICHAEL FINUCANE added, “Podcasting represents a green field opportunity for publishers, and we’re dedicated to enabling advanced feature sets with leading technology that is easy to use and highly scalable.”

