More Speakers

Second Round Of Speakers For Podcast Movement Virtual 2020 Announced

The virtual version of PODCAST MOVEMENT has announced the second round of speakers appearing at the PODCAST MOVEMENT VIRTUAL 2020 event, streaming online OCTOBER 19-20.

The agenda will include:

ANDREW JONES, STREAMGUYS: Using Data to Sell Podcast Sponsorships

RACHEL PIERRE, MOMMIFACETED: Diverse Audiences are Sometimes Small but Always Mighty!

COREY MCLEMORE, ACAST: Say Their Name: How to Use Audio to Humanize Headlines

DOUG FRASER, WHAT WE DO: We’re All Heroes: The Curious Blueprint to Uncovering Stories

AMANDA CUPIDO, LET'S TALK PODCASTING: Building a Podcast Community, Internally

KAY SUMMERS, BIG WORLD/AMERICAN UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF INTERNATIONAL SERVICE: Overcoming Interview Imposter Syndrome -- a.k.a. How to Interview Someone Smarter than You

SHANNON MARTIN and JOHN KIERNAN, PODBEAN: Powering Up Employee Development with Internal Podcasts

SARAH BREITENOTHER, STITCHER: You Know More About Your Listeners Than You Think: Maximize listening Data to Maximize Engagement

DAN MILLER, 48 DAYS LLC: How to Talk, Serve and Put Money in the Bank

DARRELL DARNELL, PRO PODCAST SOLUTIONS: The Business of Podcast Editing: 3 Can’t Miss Strategies to Grow Your Podcast Editing Business

ROB WALCH, LIBSYN: Yes: That Marketing advice for your Podcast is BS: 2020

TRACI DEFORGE, PRODUCE YOUR PODCAST: Stop the Glorification of Busy; Podcast with Passion Without Killing Yourself

HEATHER OSGOOD, TRUE NATIVE MEDIA AGENCY: Dynamic Ad Insertion: How Mid-Size Podcasts Can Take Advantage Of And Use Dynamic Ad Insertion to Make More Money

ROB BYERS, AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA: Unlocking Pro Tools for Podcasts

GABE BENDER, GOOGLE PODCASTS: Google Podcasts and the Future of Audio Discovery

ELZIE FLENARD, ENTERPRISE NOW!/PODCAST TOWN: Podcast Your Brand. Amplifying Your Brand Through Podcasting

KATHY DOYLE, MACMILLAN PODCASTS: Key Podcasts Partnerships that Drive Profit

CAROLINE EDWARDS, ICM PARTNERS: Inclusivity In Podcasting: The Rise of Diverse Voices in 2020

FRED DEWS, THE BROOKINGS CAFETERIA / THE BROOKINGS INSTITUTION: Overcoming Interview Imposter Syndrome, a/k/a How to Interview Someone Smarter than You

SARAH LI CAIN, BEYOND THE DOLLAR: The Fine Line Between Tokenism and Diversity

JULIE FRY, YOUR EXPERT GUEST and IAN ANDERSON GRAY, CONFIDENT LIVE: Is Your Pitch Getting Deleted? Let's Change That!

FRANCIS PLOURDE, CBC PODCASTS: Using Archives for Story-telling

ANNE RICHARDS, PINNA: A Behind the Scenes Look at Producing Award-Winning Podcasts for Kids!

LISA JACOBS, ADRESULTS MEDIA and SHIVA BAYAT, COMPLEX: Transitioning From Video First Content to Podcasting with Complex

ALLISON KENNEDY, THE AD COUNCIL: Podcast For Good: Creating Social Change at Scale

SAM DINGMAN, FAMILY GHOSTS: The Limitations of Truth

JESSICA CORDOVA KRAMER, LEMONADA MEDIA: It’s About Time: Fast-Tracked Podcasts Optimized to Read the Room

FALEN JOHNSON, THE SECRET LIFE OF CANADA: I Trained in Theatre and All I Got Were These Podcast Skills (How Theatre Skills Can Make Your Podcast Better)

ELLIE BRIGIDA, LEZ HANG OUT: Monetizing with Live (and Virtual) Events

MARK ASQUITH, REBEL BASE MEDIA: Podcast Marketing Strategy: the Podcast Discoverability Triangle and the Perfect Listener Acquisition Flow

CHRISTABEL NSIAH-BUADI, MY LENS MEDIA: Why Having Diverse Perspectives is Important: and How You Can Include Them in Your Podcast

ANNA PRIESTLAND, Independent Writer and Producer: Getting Granular: How to Pitch, Structure, and Plot a Hit Narrative Series

KARA MAYER ROBINSON, REALLY FAMOUS: Engaging Interviews Made Easy

ROB KIRKPATRICK, FOCUS ON THE FAMILY: The Emotional Intelligence of a Powerful Podcast

Find out more and register here.

« see more Net News