Revenue Up

BMI ended its fiscal year on JUNE 30th with revenue up by $28 million year-to-year to a record $1.311 billion, and distributions to songwriters, composers, and publishers up 3% year-to-year to $1.233 billion, including $71 million in direct deals. Domestic revenue increased 2% to $961 million, with digital and radio leading the way and licensing falling short. Radio revenue rose 21% to $155 million, while broadcast television revenue was flat at $101 million.

Revenue from digital sources rose 16% to $304 million, 32% of the total, with subscription services leading the increase. Domestic media licensing revenue (including radio) increased 3% to $527 million, but general licensing fell 23% to $130 million. The revenue increase came despite an estimated $60 million hit due to the pandemic.

BMI Pres./CEO MIKE O’NEILL said, “During this unprecedented year, our songwriters and composers’ incredible creativity, talent and resilience were beyond compare and truly inspiring. We were thrilled to be able to distribute our highest royalties ever and deliver them earlier than scheduled to help ease the concerns of our creators and publishers during this challenging time. BMI remains committed to supporting our affiliates during this crisis and beyond, and our team continues to work hard every day to protect the profession of songwriting and composing and ensure the ongoing creation of new music.”

