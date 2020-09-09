Tonight

ENTERCOM Urban AC KTWV (94.7 THE WAVE)/LOS ANGELES will air the sixth installment of its series of specials on social change, "JUSTICE NOW! -- COMMUNITIES 2 UNITY,” TONIGHT (9/9) at 6p (PT), this time looking at the impact of systemic racism on African Americans in sports and entertainment.

The forum will include actors JAMES PICKENS JR. and KIM COLES, former LAKERS player and coach BYRON SCOTT, comics TOMMY DAVIDSON, GEORGE WALLACE and ALONZO BODDEN, and cartoonist KEITH KNIGHT ("THE K CHRONICLES," HULU's "WOKE").

