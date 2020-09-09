-
Cadence13 To Debut Will Arnett's 'The Journey Is Now' Podcast
September 9, 2020 at 10:18 AM (PT)
ENTERCOM's CADENCE13 took the virtual stage at the IAB PODCAST UPFRONT to preview upcoming shows and announce a new podcast.
Actor WILL ARNETT ("ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT," "THE LEGO MOVIE") introduced his new podcast "THE JOURNEY IS NOW," a series of interviews focusing on how the subjects changed their perspectives on life and career.
Chief Content Officer CHRIS CORCORAN told advertisers that his company's goal is to be an "HBO for podcasts" with a "best in class culture."
