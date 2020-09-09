Announcements

FOREVER DOG PRODUCTIONS announced several new shows and partnerships in its IAB PODCAST UPFRONT presentation.



The comedy podcast network, represented by CEO GARY REISMAN and CRO LYNNE KRASELSKY and founders BRETT BOHAM, JOE CILIO, and ALEX RAMSEY, unveiled an expansion of its LGBTQ+ vertical with two new partnerships, one with drag stars and "RACE CHASER" hosts WILLAM and ALASKA's MOGULS OF MEDIA (including "RACE CHASER," "THE CHOP," and "SLOPPY SECONDS") and the other with GRINDR for a slate headed by the weekly roundtable podcast "THE REAR VIEW."



An addition to its vertical emphasizing female voices will be a new three-times-weekly 15 minute podcast, "THE BOOST"; "TOO LATE" will be a late-night-style three-times-a-week show and "SWISH," also three times a week, both argeting Millennial men, and a weekly podcast based on the @TheTweetOfGod TWITTER account, "THE TWEET OF GODCAST," will also debut soon.

