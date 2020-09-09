Bluebird Cafe (Photo: Rolf_52/Shutterstock.com)

The NASHVILLE CONVENTION & VISITORS CORP. and the city’s MUSIC VENUE ALLIANCE have joined forces to launch an initiative dubbed “MUSIC CITY Bandwidth” to aid the independent local venues and musicians that have lost substantial income due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative, presented by JACK DANIEL’S, serves the additional purpose of also encouraging tourism once conditions are safe, the NASHVILLE BUSINESS JOURNAL reports.

“MUSIC CITY Bandwidth” will stage 30 virtual concerts across 15 local venues in SEPTEMBER and OCTOBER, kicking off on MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14th. Approximately 120 NASHVILLE-based musicians from a variety of genres will participate, among them: BRETT JAMES, KALIE SHORR, THE LAST BANDOLEROS, THE WILD FEATHERS and VICTORIA SHAW.

“We have crafted a unique, NASHVILLE-branded virtual experience to go to a worldwide audience that promotes the MUSIC CITY brand, the diversity of NASHVILLE musicians and all the iconic independent music venues that are the soul of MUSIC CITY,” said NASHVILLE CONVENTION & VISITORS CORP. Pres./CEO BUTCH SPYRIDON in a news release. “If these music clubs don’t make it, our MUSIC CITY brand and music ecosystem will be in great peril.”

Participating venues are: 3RD AND LINDSLEY, DRKMTTR, EXIT/IN, MERCY LOUNGE, THE 5 SPOT, THE BASEMENT, THE BASEMENT EAST, THE BLUEBIRD CAFE, THE EAST ROOM, THE END, THE HIGH WATT, THE LISTENING ROOM, RUDY’S JAZZ ROOM, SPRINGWATER and STATION INN.

The audience-free concerts will be streamed at MusicCityBandwidth.com beginning at 7p (CT). Each venue will host two shows. Donations can be made to a relief fund for local venues and musicians at MusicCityBandwidth.com, where t-shirts will also be available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting the participating venues.

