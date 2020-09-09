Moving To October For 2021

The NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (NAB) has moved the 2021 NAB SHOW from its previous APRIL 11-14 slot to OCTOBER 9-13, 2021 in LAS VEGAS.

In an open letter, NAB Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH said that the organization has "witnessed growing concern and uncertainty over what the next six months will bring; enough that there appears to be a good deal of reluctance around participating in large events in the first half of next year. The pandemic remains a significant threat and the evidence suggests it will be well into next year before it could be under control in the U.S. We also have our own concerns around being able to deliver the type of event in APRIL that will not only drive results, but one that can be produced safely for all involved and without significant limitations on the experience."

The move, SMITH notes, means that the NAB and RAB's 2021 RADIO SHOW convention will be co-located with the NAB SHOW in LAS VEGAS and the NAB SHOW NEW YORK, held in OCTOBER each year, will need to find new dates.

SMITH added, "Since the early stages of the current global crisis, we have done our best to balance our decision-making with the long-term interest of NAB members and the wider media and entertainment industry. We have not made this decision lightly and have relied on a great deal of feedback from the NAB SHOW community. We are grateful to our stakeholders and partners for engaging with us and supporting our decision. Amidst all of this, we have been reminded of what a great industry we serve. As always, we look forward to working with you to provide vital events and services to support these efforts, and to invigorate and propel the industry forward."

