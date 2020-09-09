Bill Passes

The HOUSE ENERGY & COMMERCE COMMITTEE has passed the "Expanding Broadcast Ownership Opportunities Act of 2019," the bill that would reinstate the diversity tax certificate as an incentive for broadcast station owners to sell stations to minorities. The original program was in place from 1978 through 1995; the present bill was introduced by Rep. G.K. BUTTERFIELD (D-NC) and goes to the full House for a vote.



Pres./CEO GORDON SMITH said, "Broadcasters cheer today’s bipartisan advancement of Rep. Butterfield’s legislation to reinstate the diversity tax certificate program and provide meaningful opportunities for more diverse ownership of broadcast stations. Broadcasters have long supported creative solutions that expand the diversity of voices at radio and television stations. NAB and our member stations remain committed to diversity in all forms and will continue to work with policymakers and stakeholders to advance this cause within both our employment and ownership ranks.”

