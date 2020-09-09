Santolucito, left, and Clerkin

At BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP WKLB (COUNTRY 102.5)/BOSTON, DAWN SANTOLUCITO has been promoted to APD, while retaining her Marketing Dir. duties, and JIM CLERKIN is upped to MD, while retaining his morning show producer duties.

Ten-year station veteran SANTOLUCITO added MD duties to her Marketing Dir. role at the station in 2017 (NET NEWS 8/9/17). WKLB has been without a PD since the departure of DAVID COREY at the end of JUNE (NET NEWS 6/1).

Market veteran CLERKIN joined WKLB in JUNE (NET NEWS 6/3). He previously was Executive Producer of ENTERCOM Talk WRKO/BOSTON's "BOSTON DOT COM" morning show, as well as PD at SUMMITMEDIA Hot AC WPYA (97.3 PLAY)/BIRMINGHAM. His career also included a 16-year stint at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WXKS (KISS 108)/BOSTON, where he served as MD and morning show producer.

“Having known both DAWN and JIM for years, I can say wholeheartedly that these promotions are extremely well deserved on both fronts,” said BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP BOSTON Dir. of Programming CADILLAC JACK. “DAWN has been an integral part of the fabric of COUNTRY 102.5 for over a decade, and both her work ethic and strong leadership speak for themselves. JIM has a well-established track record as an excellent Music Director for winning brands, which he will continue here! COUNTRY 102.5 is lucky to have their many talents with us for years to come!”

“I would like to thank the BEASLEYS, JUSTIN CHASE, CADILLAC JACK and MARY MENNA for this great opportunity,” said SANTOLUCITO. “COUNTRY 102.5 is a special station, near and dear to my heart. I am excited to take on this new role, and I am looking forward to all the things our incredible team will accomplish together."

