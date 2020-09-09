Upfront

WARNERMEDIA's virtual IAB PODCAST UPFRONT presentation, hosted by VP/GM TYLER MOODY, highlighted the company's slate of CNN AUDIO podcasts including the recent additions of DAVID CHALIAN and NIA-MALIKA HENDERSON's "POLITICALLY SOUND" and the daily "CNN POLITICAL BRIEFING," the move of SHAQUILLE O'NEAL's podcast to WARNERMEDIA, a new season of KAMAU BELL and HARI KONDABOLU's "POLITICALLY RE-ACTIVE," more of reality TV personality LALA KENT and fiancé RANDALL EMMETT's "GIVE THEM LALA... WITH RANDALL," and a second season of ADULT SWIM's "THIS IS BRANCHBURG WITH BRENDAN & CORY."



The presentation included appearances by "INSIDE THE NBA" co-hosts ERNIE JOHNSON and CHARLES BARKLEY, hosts of WARNERMEDIA PODCAST NETWORK's "THE STEAM ROOM," and CNN anchor DON LEMON ("SILENCE IS NOT AN OPTION") and correspondent Dr. SANJAY GUPTA ("CORONAVIRUS: FACT VS. FICTION").

