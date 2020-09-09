Partners

iHEARTMEDIA's iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK has inked a three year deal with VIACOMCBS' Entertainment & Youth Group to produce dozens of original podcasts, including some based on existing intellectual properties. The deal, announced at the virtual IAB PODCAST UPFRONT, will launch with additional podcasts from "THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH" highlighting the show's correspondents (joining the show's existing podcast "EARS EDITION" and "PODCAST UNIVERSE"), and a podcast based on MTV's "YO! MTV RAPS."



“We are excited to partner with iHEARTMEDIA, the leading global commercial podcast publisher to expand our hit shows and IP into hit franchises,” said VIACOMCBS Entertainment & Youth Group COO KEYES HILL-EDGAR. “iHEART’s wide distribution and availability across a number of leading platforms align well with our global reach and audiences.”



“These are some of the most iconic brands in the world. First and foremost -- as fans of these brands -- we wanted to see them have a really strong presence in podcasting,” said iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Pres. CONAL BYRNE. “So our plan is simple: We will swing all of our resources behind these incredible brands -- with support from our production teams, our huge distribution and marketing muscle, and the biggest and best audio sales team in the country -- to make sure they get the audience they deserve in this incredible new medium.”

« see more Net News