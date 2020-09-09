Podcast Slate

SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT closed Day 1 of the virtual IAB PODCAST UPFRONT with a look at its podcast activity, with SONY SVP/Podcast Business Development & Operations EMILY RASEKH recapping the company's rapid growth in the podcast business in the past year and previewing new shows.

Among upcoming SONY shows are TRACY CLAYTON and AKOTO OFORI-ATTA's "MY '90S PLAYLIST"; ADAM MCKAY's HYPEROBJECT INDUSTRIES' "DEATH AT THE WING," a look at the death of several basketball players in the '90s, and "STUFF YOU'LL NEVER PROBABLY NEED TO KNOW"; FOX SPORTS' LINDSAY CZARNIAK's sports and music hybrid; the addition of the existing "DAVID TENNANT DOES A PODCAST WITH"; and true crime podcasts "THE DOODLER," "MORALLY INDEFENSIBLE," and "SMOKE SCREEN: FAKE PRIEST"; and several podcasts from the U.K. market.

