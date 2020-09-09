Bonamassa

Following JOE BONAMASSA'S pay-per-view live ROYAL TEA virtual concert from the RYMAN AUDITORIUM in NASHVILLE, TN on SEPTEMBER 20th will be the KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE’S AFTER PARTY SHOWCASE. Which will feature blues-forward artists, ALLY VENABLE BAND, THE COLD STARES, ELLES BAILEY, IDA MAE, JARED JAMES NICHOLS, JONTAVIOUS WILLIS, KATY GUILLEN & THE DRIVE, ROBERT JON & THE WRECK, SOUTHERN AVENUE, TYLER BRYANT and VANESSA COLLIER. Donations for the showcase will benefit the Fueling Musicians program that assists touring musicians unable to make a living due to COVID-19.

The AFTER PARTY SHOWCASE is intended to raise awareness and highlight talented musicians who otherwise would not be able to reach these fans due to touring cancellations. The Showcase is included as part of the ticket purchase for JOE BONAMASSA’S concert that begins 3p (CT) on SEPTEMBER 20th. The KEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AFTER PARTY SHOWCASE will immediately follow Joe’s concert performance. Tickets start at $20.

For more information/tickets

