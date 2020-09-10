Charese Fruge, Patty Steele

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH" column MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE talks to legendary broadcaster PATTY STEELE, who for the third time is co-hosting mornings with SCOTT SHANNON, these days found on WCBS-F/NEW YORK.

As a 19-year old intern at WABC-A/NEW YORK she brought her college radio audition tape to DAN INGRAM, who told her, "You’re really, really good! You’re going to be an insider in this business." Prophetic words indeed. Add in the fact that ALL ACCESS' JOEL DENVER gave her her first professional break, and you've got the makings of a storied professional calling.

STEELE explained, “My biggest career challenges have involved knowing when to move on, which I haven’t always been so good at. I’ve worked in tremendously unhappy environments but found myself staying because it was easier. Ultimately I learned how essential it is to focus forward and find the next adventure. My biggest personal challenge included my breast cancer diagnosis 6 years ago, and subsequent surgery and chemo. At the same time I was also dealing with a loved one’s very severe addiction issues. In both cases, there was not just healing, but a tremendous amount of personal growth, and the understanding that these challenges can help us to become stronger, better people.”

