Syndicated Show

RADIO AMERICA will be syndicating a weekly show featuring material from the podcasts on the conservative RICOCHET AUDIO NETWORK.



"THE BEST OF RICOCHET," a weekly one-hour show hosted by MINNEAPOLIS STAR TRIBUNE columnist and RICOCHET podcast host JAMES LILEKS, will enter national syndication on SEPTEMBER 19th. The show will incorporate segments from the network's over 50 podcasts.

