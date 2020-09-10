Moon Walk

For the second year in a row, CUMULUS MEDIA COUNTRY KUBL (K-BULL 93)/SALT LAKE CITY PD/afternoon driver TRAVIS MOON will walk from PROVO to OGDEN, UT — a distance of more than 80 miles and 160,000 steps — to raise money for ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL.

MOON will embark on his special “Moon Walk,” on MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14th and expects to complete the journey by FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18th. He will vlog his walking journey every hour on KUBL’s FACEBOOK page.

Wish him luck here, and donate to his cause by texting “MOON” to 785-833.

« see more Net News