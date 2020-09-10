Radio One/Indianapolis

RADIO ONE/INDIANAPOLIS will stop the music on all their properties this morning from 10-noon (ET) to hold an on air discussion about the seriousness of suicide prevention and mental health. The cluster is doing this in recognition of SEPTEMBER being NATIONAL SUICIDE PREVENTION AWARENESS MONTH.

Stations include Urban WHHH (HOT 96.3), Top 40 WNOW (RADIO NOW 100.9), Regional Mexican WNOW-HD3 (LA GRANDE 105.1), Gospel WTLC-A (1310 THE LIGHT), Urban AC WTLC (106.7), and TV station WDNI-CD (TELEMUNDO 19 INDY).

RVP DEON LEVINGSTON said, “Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic this year, 2020 has been very stressful. Americans are having more mental health concerns and issues at record levels because of isolation and uncertainty.

"The INDIANAPOLIS URBAN ONE stations look forward to partnering with the INDIANA SUICIDE PREVENTION NETWORK to serve our communities and continue the discussions on alternative options to reduce the growing suicide rates in our community.”

RADIO ONE/INDIANAPOLIS partners in this endeavor are MENTAL HEALTH AMERICA/INDIANA, THE INDIANA SUICIDE PREVENTION NETWORK, “ALONE IS A LITE” MENTAL HEALTH RESOURCE NETWORK, INDIANA MINORITY HEALTH COALITION, NEW DIRECTION CHURCH, ESKENAZI HEALTH, IUPUI SCHOOL OF NURSING, AND BROOKE’S PLACE.

THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION OF SUICIDE PREVENTION Facts:

Female students attempted almost twice as often as male students (9.3% vs. 5.1%).

Black students reported the highest rate of attempt (9.8%) with White students at 6.1 percent.In 2018, adolescents and young adults aged 15 to 24 had a suicide rate of 14.45.

Suicide is a national health problem that currently ranks as the 10th leading cause of death.

In 2018 approximately 48,344 Americans died by suicide (2nd leading cause for ages 10-34 and 4th Leading cause of death for ages 35-54).

Four out of five teens who attempt suicide have shown clear warning signs.

Recently published studies show Black teenage male suicide rates increased 60% from 2001-2017.

Firearms accounted for slightly more than half (50.54%) of all suicide deaths.

