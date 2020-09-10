Carrie Grant

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA adds CARRIE GRANT as Market Pres./Chief Revenue Officer for its QUINCY-HANNIBAL local media cluster. GRANT will lead the local media team and their “Local First” strategy for Country KICK (KICK-FM), AC KRRY (Y101), Classic Country WLIQ (KICK-AM) and News-Talk KHMO-A.

RVP KELLY QUINN said, “CARRIE has a very successful background in growing both digital and broadcast revenue, as well as building strong sales teams. CARRIE plans to quickly add to our sales team as well as immediately engage with our local partners to bring them the most effective integrated advertising solutions in the region.”

“I’m excited to contribute my leadership efforts to Quincy-Hannibal’s amazing team and delve into this rich and historical market. TOWNSQUARE is a world class organization that has a deep commitment to 'Local First.' I look forward to helping the small and medium sized businesses in our community grow with the robust advertising and marketing solutions that we have to offer,” said GRANT.

COO/Local Media ERIK HELLUM added, “CARRIE is a rising star in our business, and we are excited to tap into her broadcast and digital expertise as she leads our team in Quincy-Hannibal.”

« see more Net News