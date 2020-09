Randy Bliss

After three and a half years, RANDALL C. BLISS has left his post as OM at BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/FAYETTEVILLE, NC to start RCB PRODUCTIONS LLC.He will offer music scheduling services.

As he noted on his FACEBOOK page, "Looking forward to the next chapter in my life. Feeling lucky."

BLISS can be reached at radiorandy55@gmail.com.

« see more Net News