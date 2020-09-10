Rider

Voiceover and imaging specialist RIDER is back to serve as voice talent on and off camera on CBS SPORTS NETWORK's "NFL MONDAY QB" for a third season.

CBS SPORTS NETWORK Coordinating Producer ANDREW FINGER said, "RIDER was one of the main contributors on our show during his first two seasons behind the microphone. After getting to know him we made the decision to bring him out from behind the mic which instantly created an additional personality for our show and elevated it's production value to a whole new level."

RIDER said, "I grew up playing ball and I get just as excited suiting up in my show jersey each week as I did for game day way back when. Growing a simple voice over job into being a character on the show with greats like STEVE BEUERLEIN, TRENT GREEN and RICH GANNON is something I'm very proud of and equally grateful for the trust that ADAM SCHEIN and the CBS SPORTS team have put in my talent."

RIDER is represented for radio imaging by CESD's NATE ZEITZ. Hear demos at www.ridervo.com.

