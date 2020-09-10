In New York

BIN: BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK will be heard on WWRL-A/NEW YORK beginning NOVEMBER 2nd, as iHEARTMEDIA enters an LMA in advance of purchasing the station, presently Sounh Asian RADIO MIRCHI NEW YORK, from NJ BROADCASTING for an undisclosed price.

“We are excited to welcome WWRL AM as the newest member of the BLACK INFORMATION NETWORK family,” said BIN Pres. TONY COLES. “This station has a long history of service in NEW YORK CITY, and in the ‘60s was an important voice for change for the Black community. At BIN, we are proud to continue that legacy, and to once again make AM 1600 a trusted source for the news and information that impacts Black New Yorkers.”

« see more Net News