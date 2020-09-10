Virtual Concert Hosted By Alt Nation's Madison

PANDORA announced TODAY that THE KILLERS will perform on PANDORA LIVE next TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15th at 8:45p (ET). THE KILLERS recently released their sixth studio album, Imploding The Mirage. The PANDORA LIVE event will feature performances of old favorites as well as songs from the new album, including “Running Towards A Place” which will be the first time the track will be performed for an audience. This marks the second vitual concert event for PANDORA LIVE, which kicked off last month with multi-platinum artist KANE BROWN.

THE KILLERS virtual concert event will be hosted by SIRIUSXM ALTNATION's MADISON. Fans of THE KILLERS on PANDORA will have the opportunity to participate in a virtual meet and greet with the band prior to the performance. Additionally, the band has recorded a PANDORA STORY, which will be available as a podcast after the event. After the show, the PANDORA LIVE: BACKSTAGE WITH THE KILLERS station will be updated to include live performance tracks from the event.

"Our people: We were hoping to share our stuff the old fashioned way, but like everyone else on planet Earth, we're having to adjust,” stated THE KILLERS. “We've gone virtual! Thanks to our pals at PANDORA, we were able to do such a thing. Hope you like it!"



Find RSVP info here.

