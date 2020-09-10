Daddy Yankee (Photo: Isaac Reyes)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP and DADDY YANKEE have announced a strategic global partnership that includes the release of new music and film projects.

DADDY YANKEE is one of the most popular and followed artists in the world today with over 60 million followers across social media and over 7 billion streams in the last 12 months on YOUTUBE. He's also sold more than 17 million albums and is the only Latin artist with four Spanish-language songs to reach the Top 20 of BILLBOARD's HOT 100.

New album and music projects will be released through UMG's INGROOVES MUSIC GROUP while new film and TV projects will come through POLYGRAM ENTERTAINMENT.

DADDY YANKEE commented, "I’ve worked hard to build a career that transcends cultures, borders and languages, and I created new business models that helped bring our music to the world. By making one of the biggest commitments to an artist in the history of Latin music, UNIVERSAL MUSIC and SIR LUCIAN (GRAINGE) are partners who value my legacy, my music and my contributions. This new single is just the beginning of the new projects we have planned and I’m excited to get started."

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP Chairman & CEO SIR LUCIAN GRAINGE added, "DADDY YANKEE is both an iconic artist and entrepreneur whose extraordinary creativity influences culture on a global scale. We’re thrilled to welcome DADDY YANKEE to the UMG family and we’re looking forward to working together to maximize the worldwide impact of his amazing talent."

DADDY YANKEE's new single, DON DON features ANUEL AA and KENDO KAPONI and will be released globally across all major streaming and digital services starting tomorrow, SEPTEMBER 11.

