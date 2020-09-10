Funeral Coverage

iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WTAM-A-W295DE/CLEVELAND will air the Funeral Mass for CLEVELAND Police Detective JAMES SKERNIVITZ on FRIDAY (9/11) at 10a (ET).



SKERNIVITZ was shot and killed in the line of duty on SEPTEMBER 3rd. His funeral is being held at the CLEVELAND CAVALIERS' arena ROCKET MORTGAGE FIELDHOUSE; WTAM morning host BILL WILLS and news anchor TOM MOORE will lead the live coverage.

