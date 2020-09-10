Andy Hall

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Active Rock KAZR (LAZER 103.3)/DES MOINES, IA has promoted APD/MD ANDY HALL to PD succeeding RYAN PATRICK who left the station due to restructuring in JUNE (NET NEWS 6/26/20).

HALL, a 20 year veteran of the market and current LAZER afternoon personality made the announcement on his FACEBOOK page saying, "I am pleased to announce that I have accepted the new role of Program Director at LAZER 103.3, effective immediately. I am excited for the future of the station, as I carry the torch forward in honor of my three predecessors, all of whom paved a path of greatness that I promise to continue to build onto in the coming years. Thanks to anybody and everybody that has supported me in this journey. It wouldn’t be possible without you. Let’s go!"

Reach out to HALL at ahall@dsmradio.com.

