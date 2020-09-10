Kelly (Photo: mark reinstein / Shutterstock.com)

MEGYN KELLY is trying her hand at podcasting with the launch at the end of the month of "THE MEGYN KELLY SHOW," reports the WALL STREET JOURNAL.



KELLY, the former FOX NEWS CHANNEL anchor whose move to NBC in 2017 fell short of the network's expectations, is producing the new podcast through her own DEVIL MAY CARE MEDIA. “I’ve been controlled by other people for too long,” KELLY told the JOURNAL's ANNE STEELE. “I don’t think I was meant to have a boss.”

