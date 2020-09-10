Creating New Management/Brand Development Firm

RANGE MEDIA PARTNERS announced TODAY (9/10) that MATT GRAHAM will lead the music division of the newly minted management and brand development firm as a co-founding partner and Head of Music. GRAHAM currently serves as founder and President of L.A.-based music management company, BRND MGMT.

GRAHAM will be joined by BRND MGMT Partner and General Manager, JACK MINIHAN, who will serve as RANGES’s EVP of Music, as well as the rest of their existing team of managers, JORDAN DETTMER, STEPHANIE MARKS and ALICIA MATHEWS, and associate ISAAC ZEPEDA.

BRND MGMT's client roster, which will all follow to the new company, includes GRAMMY-nominated acts MIDLAND (BIG MACHINE) and WALE (WARNER RECORDS), as well NICKY ROMERO (VIRGIN/UMG), THE SCORE (REPUBLIC RECORDS), HAILEY WHITTERS (BIG LOUD) and a host of developing acts. MIDLAND was recently nominated for Group of The Year at the upcoming 2020 CMA AWARDS. Prior to forming BRND MGMT, GRAHAM was one of the initial members of SCOOTER BRAUN PROJECTS, serving as Senior Manager.

GRAHAM said, "In challenging times like these, artists need forward-thinking partners to help navigate the many ways in which to monetize their creativity and diversify their businesses. This new ecosystem will allow our existing team and roster to take advantage of the vast resources available within a fully-integrated and full-service media company with the capacity to not only manage, but also to finance and create. I am honored and excited to launch RANGE MEDIA PARTNERS together with this remarkable group of friends and colleagues."

RANGE co-founder JACK WHIGHAM commented, "MATT is a leader within the music industry and has a strong reputation for his character, taste and work ethic. While watching him build his own management company, we were blown away by how he represented his clients in such a dynamic way, with a deep understanding of the music business, but also a real knack for film, TV and brand-building. He also happens to be one of the most thoughtful people we've ever worked with, which makes us feel lucky to be partnered with him."

