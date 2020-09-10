Upfront Presentations

VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK and SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO's LAist STUDIOS gave their iAB PODCAST UPFRONT presentations early THURSDAY afternoon (9/10).

"TODAY, EXPLAINED" host SEAN RAMESWARAM hosted VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK's presentation, which included the announcement by THE VERGE Editor-in-Chief NILAY PATEL that he will be launching an interview podcast of his own, "DECODER," this FALL that will take over the feed from KARA SWISHER's "RECODE DECODE," from which SWISHER exited in JULY to host her own show for THE NEW YORK TIMES. PATEL will continue hosting "THE VERGE PODCAST," and SWISHER continues to co-host VOX's "PIVOT" with SCOTT GALLOWAY.

VP NISHAT KURWA touted a new slate of podcasts coming from VOX's acquisition of NEW YORK MAGAZINE's properties and SB NATION's new NFL show, and the company's plans for expanding into new categories like science and history.

Rather than discuss its own podcasts, LAist STUDIOS, owned by SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC MEDIA, gave podcast journalist and "SERVANT OF POD" host NICK QUAH the hosting reins for its presentation, in which QUAH interviewed CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD and iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK Pres. CONAL BYRNE about their podcast network deal creating the BLACK EFFECT PODCAST NETWORK (NET NEWS 9/9) and the business in general. BYRNE discussed the testing of podcast content on broadcast radio, and CHARLAMAGNE interjected that the next iteration of broadcast radio talent will be coming from the podcast world.

