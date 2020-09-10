Sports Revenue

Another RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU webinar in its "Business Unusual" program's "Open for Business" live video series has been announced, a panel on the pandemic-prompted loss of radio sports revenue and how stations can recover from the hit.



“Pinch Hitting; Replacing Lost Sports Revenue,” set for SEPTEMBER 17th at noon (CT), will include HAM BROADCASTING/CADIZ, KY Pres. BETH MANN, CROMWELL MEDIA/NASHVILLE VP/Market Mgr. DENNIS GWIAZDON, and JACKSON RADIO WORKS/JACKSON, MI NSM/Regional SM SUE GOLDSEN, with a Q&A moderated by RAB Pres./CEO ERICA FARBER.



The webinar, free to RAB members, will be subsequently available for on-demand viewing.

