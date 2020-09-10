PJ Votes 2020

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's PEARL JAM have launched an initiative to encourage their fans to join them and take the “Take-Three Pledge: Vote by Mail, Recruit Three Friends, and Don’t Wait."

PEARL JAM Bass player JEFF AMENT said, “Voting freely and easily is our ultimate right as citizens of these UNITED STATES. It’s a hard-fought gift from our foremothers and forefathers. Join us in our 'Take Three Pledge: Vote by Mail, Recruit Three Friends, and Don’t Wait. ' Learn more at www.pearljam.com or text PJVotes to 52886 and join us.”

“We believe AMERICA is at its best when every voice is heard,” said front man EDDIE VEDDER. “This is the most important election in our nation's history. Our democracy is at risk. Your vote is your voice, and it’s time to use it. Join us by voting by mail -- something our band has been doing for almost three decades, since we began touring in 1992. It’s safe, it’s easy, and it’s secure.”

The band is partnering with organizations including "People For the AMERICAN Way," the "League of Conservation Voters" as well as select regional organizations like "Make the Road PENNSYLVANIA" to promote voting by mail.

For more info on PEARL JAM's Vote-By-Mail Initiative, go to PJVotes@pearljam.com.

