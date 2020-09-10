Mahanay

ALL ACCESS has learned that JIM MAHANAY has exited as OM at DICKEY BROADCASTING's ATLANTA stations, WCNN-A-W229AG (680 THE FAN), Sports WFOM-A-W292EV (XTRA 106.3), and Sports WIFN-A-W279CZ (ESPN ATLANTA103.7)/ATLANTA, due to budget cuts.



MAHANAY served as OM at the cluster since 2006 and simultaneously served as CUMULUS Corporate VP/News-Talk-Sports, overseeing programming on the company's spoken-word stations nationwide, through 2017.



Reach JIM at jimmahanay@gmail.com or (404) 805-6440.

