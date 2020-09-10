Expanding Yet Again

VUHAUS GROUP – public public media’s music discovery video platform with over 20 affiliates – has just added the LIVE FROM CAIN’S radio show based in TULSA.

“We are thrilled to be a part of VUHAUS GROUP and to be aligning ourselves with these exceptional public media outlets,” said LIVE FROM CAIN’S Co-Exec. Dir. JULIE WATSON, “It’s a great opportunity for us to grow our audience and reach new music fans. We’re looking forward to this partnership.”

VUHAUS GROUP Brand Manager MIKE HENRY said, “As a new public radio show, LIVE FROM CAIN’S is a unique addition to the VUHAUS GROUP network of public media affiliates. Co-Exec. Dir. KELLY BURLEY was the long-time station manager at KOSU/STILLWATER, OK and WATSON has worked in all facets of music promotion for two decades, so it’s wonderful to have their expertise in our group. CAIN’S BALLROOM is revered worldwide by artists, so I can’t wait to see their line-up once the venue is running full-steam again.”

LIVE FROM CAIN’S combines live music with thought provoking and entertaining conversations to create a new radio show concept for a national public radio audience. Last year, LIVE FROM CAIN’S received a generous grant from the CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING.

