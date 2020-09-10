Guyton

CAPITOL NASHVILLE's MICKEY GUYTON will appear in a special moment during the "55th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) Awards" on WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th to raise awareness around the issue of hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic. Her appearance is in partnership with ACM, DICK CLARK PRODUCTIONS and WELLS FARGO bank, which is turning many of its locations into mobile food distribution centers with hopes of providing 50 million meals to people in need through the WELLS FARGO Drive-Up Food Bank program.

Additionally, WELLS FARGO is donating $100,000 to the ACM LIFTING LIVES COVID-19 Response Fund.

“We are delighted to work with WELLS FARGO for the '55th ACM Awards' show this year and honored to have MICKEY GUYTON spotlight and raise awareness on the continued efforts of improving communities across the country,” said ACM LIFTING LIVES Executive Dir. LYNDSAY CRUZ. “WELLS FARGO has provided countless resources for people to turn to during these challenging times, and their generous donation to the ACM LIFTING LIVES COVID-19 Response Fund will further assist those still in need in the Country music industry seeking financial assistance.”

« see more Net News