Joe Willie and Robbie Sue

Congratulations to GOLDEN ISLES BROADCASTING Country WRJY (104.1 THE WAVE)/BRUNSWICK, GA morning co-host JOE WILLIE SOUSA, who was recently honored as a GEORGIA RADIO HALL OF FAME Career Achievement Inductee for his more than 30-year career in radio.

SOUSA, who co-hosts mornings with his wife, ROBBIE SUE, was one of seven radio broadcasters who received the honor during a virtual ceremony on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4th, which recognized individuals who have had a lasting impact on GEORGIA radio.

GOLDEN ISLES BROADCASTING (GIB) GM IRA ROSENBLATT said, “The name JOE WILLIE is synonymous with WRJY and THE GOLDEN ISLES, as he has been a steady and trusted voice on BRUNSWICK’s GOLDEN ISLES BROADCASTING radio station for over a decade. JOE WILLIE’s work goes well beyond the airwaves, as he is an integral part of the fabric of the GOLDEN ISLES. He is extremely involved in his hometown community, covering major local events and giving back as a volunteer to various community efforts. We are so proud and honored to have him as part of the growing GIB team."

