No New Station Sales In FCC Database Friday Morning
September 11, 2020 at 5:07 AM (PT)
No new station sale transactions appeared in the FCC database FRIDAY morning (9/11).
Two STAs were approved by the Commission, one for ALLIANCE RADIO, LLC (WPNA-F/HIGHLAND PARK, IL, 80% power while licensee builds out at new site under construction permit) and the other for NORTHEAST WASHINGTON COMMUNITY RADIO GUILD (KCHW/CHEWELAH, WA, reduced power due to broken power divider).
And SUMMERLAND MEDIA, LLC has closed on the sale of Silent WPIK/SUMMERLAND KEY, FL to MAGNUM BROADCASTING, INC. for $180,000.
