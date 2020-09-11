Podcast Study

WESTWOOD ONE released its fourth annual "Podcast Download" report for FALL 2020 TODAY (9/11), timed to coincide with the IAB PODCAST UPFRONT. The study found listeners using more platforms to hear podcasts, with SPOTIFY and YOUTUBE gaining on perennial leader APPLE. APPLE's share of the podcast platform universe has shrunk rom 26% to 22% in the last year, while SPOTIFY rose from 15% to 20% and YOUTUBE increased from 14% to 16%.

"The podcast platform wars are heating up. In this year's report, SPOTIFY is closing in on APPLE as the most used podcast platform, and YOUTUBE is growing as well," said WESTWOOD ONE Pres. and CUMULUS MEDIA EVP/Marketing SUZANNE GRIMES. "There's good news for advertisers too. Podcast listeners embrace advertising. Four out of five podcast listeners have taken an action after hearing a podcast ad, and an increasing number of listeners feel podcast ads are relevant and memorable."

Additional highlights included that the audience growth for podcasts continued despite the pandemic, with weekly time spent listening growing year-to-year, especially among men and Millennials; The industry is experiencing significant growth in listening by women, with weekly time spent listening by women up 27% since 2017 (versus 14% for men); and podcast users accept listening to ads more than on video and digital platforms.

Read the report here.

