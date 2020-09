Class Of 2020

The GEORGIA RADIO HALL OF FAME has inducted its Class of 2020. The induction was held in an online ceremony last weekend.

The ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION's RODNEY HO listed the inductees as:

Founders and Directors Award: BERT WEISS, syndicated host based at CUMULUS Top 40 WWQQ (Q99.7)/ATLANTA

Career Achievement: RANDY REEVES, WZGC (Z93)/ATLANTA; MARK MCCAIN, WKLS (96 ROCK)/ATLANTA; JOE SOUSA, WRJY (104.1 THE WAVE)/BRUNSWICK, GA; MARK COOPER, WKLS (96 ROCK)/ATLANTA; MILLER POPE, WZGC (Z93)/ATLANTA; GREG BLACK, WYAY/ATLANTA; TIM BRYANT, WGAU/ATHENS.

Posthumous: WADE MEDOCK, WGST-A/ATLANTA; BRAD MAJOR, WAYS-A/MACON; JIM CLEMENS, WPLO-A/ATLANTA; LAMAR STUUDSTIL, station owner; KENNY DIAMOND a/k/a SIDNEY WOOD, WAOK-A, WIGO-A, WALR-F (KISS 104.7), WVEE (V103)/ATLANTA; NORMAN BROOKS, WGST-A/ATLANTA; MAC BEAUCHAT, WJCL-F (KIX 96)/SAVANNAH; JOHN "JAY" EDWARDS, WCLK-F/ATLANTA.

