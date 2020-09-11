For The Kids!

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WXKS (KISS 108)/BOSTON and the MASSACHUSETTS ASSOCIATION OF SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENTS announced today that their "Chromebooks For Kids" fundraiser has raised over $100,000!

Listeners were encouraged to make donations throughout JULY and AUGUST. These funds will go directly to purchasing the lightweight laptops for local students to use at home and in the classroom. In fact, deliveries have already begun in many local communities. Congratulations to everyone involved in this important effort!

« see more Net News