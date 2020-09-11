New Partnerships

WESTWOOD ONE led off the third and final day of presentations at the virtual IAB PODCAST UPFRONT FRIDAY (9/11), with Pres. SUZANNE GRIMES and SVP/Digital Partnerships KELLI HURLEY announcing a partnership with ROLLING STONE to sell ads for MATT TAIBBI and KATIE HALPER's political podcast "USEFUL IDIOTS" and "ROLLING STONE MUSIC NOW."



HURLEY also announced that WESTWOOD ONE will add THE DAILY WIRE's upcoming stab at a daily news update, "MORNING WIRE," which she described as being "less political" than the rest of THE DAILY WIRE's output. The company is also partnering with LIVING CORPORATE, the podcast network and online platform focused on career advice for diverse communities, and is "in development" with COMMON SENSE NETWORKS on educational podcasts for children.

