Honors & Awards Postponed

The AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION (AMA) has postponed its AMERICANA HONORS & AWARDS, originally scheduled for WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16th at NASHVILLE's RYMAN AUDITORIUM (NET NEWS 6/12).

"We've carefully evaluated safety measures both with an audience and without," said AMA Exec. Director JED HILLY. "It is our conclusion that if just one person walked out of the RYMAN with COVID-19, we would not be able to forgive ourselves. We are making new plans to celebrate the nominees and to proclaim the winners later this Fall, and we hope to have details on that shortly with an official announcement date soon.

"Like so many others in the industry, the impact of COVID-19 has made things difficult for our annual fundraising efforts," HILLY continued. "Currently, the team in NASHVILLE is focused on our Thriving Roots: A Virtual Community Music Conference (SEPTEMBER 16th-18th) in hopes of bringing our tribe together online, and to help to offset the huge losses we have suffered due to the pandemic and the cancellation of AMERICANAFEST 2020. We have also initiated a fundraising campaign to support our newly created foundation, and you can read more about how to support our mission here."

View the complete list of nominees for the AMERICANA HONORS & AWARDS here.

