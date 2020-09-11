Presentation

PUBLIC MEDIA MARKETING (PMM), the advertising representation firm handling many of the largest independent podcasts (including THE JOE ROGAN EXPERIENCE, ARMCHAIR EXPERT WITH DAX SHEPARD, and ANNA FARIS IS UNQUALIFIED), presented at the IAB PODCAST UPFRONT, with Pres. DAVID RAPHAEL introducing pre-recorded pitches by DAX SHEPARD and MONICA PADMAN of "ARMCHAIR EXPERT," WILL ARNETT and SEAN HAYES of "SMARTLESS," ANNA FARIS.



RAPHAEL also announced that PMM will represent SEATTLE SEAHAWKS quarterback RUSSELL WILSON's new "DANGERTALK" podcast, co-hosted by comedian JEFF DYE, and BRIE LARSON's new "CONNECTING THE DOTS" podcast with her friend JESSIE ENNIS.

« see more Net News