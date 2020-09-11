It's Nice To Share

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits WMJI (MAJIC 105.7)/CLEVELAND's morning show, NOLAN, MALONE, KULLIK & TRACY IN THE MORNING, took a recent news report that said, “In baby name news that may come as no surprise to pop culture enthusiasts, the name KAREN is plunging in popularity across the U.S., the SOCIAL SECURITY ADMINISTRATION (SSA) has confirmed. According to the SSA data on the name’s popularity through the last 113 years, KAREN’s 2019 rank marked its lowest standing since 1930” to heart.

In response, the morning show has jumped in and will begin recognizing people named KAREN who aren't, well, “KARENS.”

Listeners are invited to nominate an actual KAREN, and they and their nominee each has a chance to score $100 VISA gift cards.

The SHARIN' WITH KAREN fun begins on MONDAY (9/14) and will run throughout the week.

