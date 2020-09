Second Frequency

GOW MEDIA Sports KFNC (ESPN 97.5)/HOUSTON has added an FM translator simulcast on K223CW to cover the southwestern suburbs of HOUSTON.

The translator formerly simulcast DAIJ MEDIA Tropical KJOZ-A (RUMBA 92.5/880)/CONROE-HOUSTON, which has moved to 102.5 FM in the northeastern area of the market on K273AL.

