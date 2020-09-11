KSJK Lost In Fire

SOUTHERN OREGON STATE UNIVERSITY News-Talk KSJK-A (JEFFERSON PUBLIC RADIO)/TALENT-MEDFORD, OR was destroyed in the Almeda Drive Fire sweeping through the ROGUE VALLEY TUESDAY night (9/8). The station's tower was spared but the transmitter and equipment building were burned to the ground. KSJK is part of JPR's News & Information network of stations across southern OREGON and northern CALIFORNIA.

While JPR looks into rebuilding the station, the News & Information network programming continues to be available in the MEDFORD-ASHLAND area on FM translator K272FC/VOORHIES, OR and online.

