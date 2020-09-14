New Weekend Shows

CORUS' GLOBAL NEWS RADIO has launched new weekend programming, with the addition of "THE JOEL MATLIN ENTREPRENEUR SHOW" for SUNDAYS at 5p (ET) on seven of the company's News-Talk stations in CANADA, former ROGERS Sports CISL-A (SPORTSNET 650)/VANCOUVER host JAWN JANG for 1-5a (ET) SATURDAY mornings on the company's AM stations, a weekly "A VANCOLOUR MOMENT" commentary from "THIS IS VANCOLOUR" podcast host MO AMIR on News-Talk CKNW-A/VANCOUVER, and a third season of "kultur'D" with MEERA ESTRADA and BEE QUAMMIE 8-9p (ET) SATURDAYS on News-Talk CFMJ-A (GLOBAL NEWS RADIO 640 TORONTO)/TORONTO.



MATLIN's show, which debuted on the network SUNDAY (9/13), is airing on CKNW, CFMJ, CHQR-A/CALGARY, CHED-A/EDMONTON, CJOB-A/WINNIPEG, CFPL-A/LONDON, ON, and CHML-A/HAMILTON.



“The best part of my job is launching new shows and spotlighting new, talented, contemporary Canadian voices,” said CORUS Nat'l. Dir./Talk Radio LARRY GIFFORD. “Today is no different. Driven by a keen sense of curiosity, each of these hosts and commentators brings a unique perspective and expertise to our GLOBAL NEWS radio stations. They are interested in moving the national discourse towards informative and entertaining conversation, while exploring issues and topics that matter most to Canadians.”

« back to Net News