SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA PUBLIC RADIO News-Talk KPCC/PASADENA-LOS ANGELES and LAist Correspondent JOSIE HUANG was pinned to the ground and arrested by five LOS ANGELES COUNTY Sheriff's deputies while she was covering a press conference by Sheriff ALEX VILLANUEVA about the ambush shooting of two deputies in COMPTON, CA SATURDAY night (9/12).

HUANG was reporting on the arrest of a protestor at the press conference when deputies forcibly took her into custody on what a department spokesperson said were charges of obstruction of justice by "interfering with a lawful arrest," although witnesses said that she had clearly announced herself as a reporter and photos and video showed her wearing a press credential from a lanyard around her neck. She was released without bail early SUNDAY morning.

A statement from KPCC said, "We offer condolences to the two sheriff deputies who were shot SATURDAY evening. These are challenging and stressful times for everyone, but JOSIE HUANG was arrested while doing her job. The charges should be dropped. Her arrest is the latest in a series of troubling interactions between our reporters and some local law enforcement officers. Journalists provide an essential service, providing fair, accurate and timely journalism and without them, our democracy is at risk."

