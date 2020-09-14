Now Waking Up San Diego

ENTERCOM Alternative KBZT (ALT 94.9)/SAN DIEGO adds THE DAVE & MAHONEY SHOW for mornings, starting TODAY (9/14). THE DAVE & MAHONEY SHOW is syndicated from ENTERCOM Alternative KXTE/LAS VEGAS.

DAVE FARRA of THE DAVE & MAHONEY MORNING SHOW said, “We are beyond excited to be joining the talented team in SAN DIEGO. This is an incredibly meaningful step for the morning show, and having ALT 94.9 on the hype train is a dream come true. We can’t wait to bring the interactive fun of THE DAVE AND MAHONEY MORNING SHOW to AMERICA’S FINEST CITY.”

THE DAVE & MAHONEY SHOW replaces JACK TAYLOR at ALT 94.9, who exited last week (NET NEWS 9/10). JACK was DANA & JAYSON's morning show producer and had been hosting mornings, since the former morning show was let go at the beginning of the year (NET NEWS 1/22).

